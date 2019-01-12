Shaw (neck) remains sidelined with no timetable for a return, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Shaw will miss a sixth straight game Saturday, when Montreal hosts Colorado at the Bell Centre. "For time frame, I don't know," general manager Marc Bergevin said about Shaw's injury. "We should get more news the next few days. But he's definitely a player that stepped up his game this year and we miss him." Shaw had been a nice addition to the line with Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin, a pair of players that have gone cold the last few weeks.