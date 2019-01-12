Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: No time frame
Shaw (neck) remains sidelined with no timetable for a return, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Shaw will miss a sixth straight game Saturday, when Montreal hosts Colorado at the Bell Centre. "For time frame, I don't know," general manager Marc Bergevin said about Shaw's injury. "We should get more news the next few days. But he's definitely a player that stepped up his game this year and we miss him." Shaw had been a nice addition to the line with Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin, a pair of players that have gone cold the last few weeks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...