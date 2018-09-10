Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Not clear for contact
Shaw (knee) has not been given the green light to take contract, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Shaw is slated to be available in late October, but appears to be trending in the right direction. There will be plenty of competition in camp for the fourth-line center role between Matthew Peca, Michael Chaput and the newly-acquired Nick Suzuki -- which means Shaw could find himself on the outside looking in even once cleared to play.
