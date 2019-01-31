Shaw practiced with the team on Thursday but has yet to be cleared for contact, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The rugged forward still has a couple of days before Montreal's next game, so Shaw remains a potential option for Saturday's home game versus the Devils. The 27-year-old has not played since Dec. 31 and is currently on injured reserve. In 36 games this season, Shaw has scored 11 goals and put up 24 points while posting a plus-6 rating.