Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Not playing this weekend
Shaw (neck), who has been ruled out for Saturday's game against New Jersey, will not be ready to play Sunday against Edmonton, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Shaw's injury is officially a neck injury, but he has a history of concussions and the Canadiens are following the concussion protocol. It was encouraging to see the forward at practice Thursday, although he donned a non-contact jersey. Nonetheless, his presence sparked speculation about a possible return this weekend, but coach Claude Julien was quick to squelch such talk. "We're going into I guess the protocol of what needs to be done here," Julien said about Shaw. "Today was non-contact day, he's feeling good. If he feels good tomorrow, I'll wait to hear from the medical staff and at some point they're going to give me the OK for him to do contact." Shaw hasn't played in close to a month, so conditioning, along with his concussion history, becomes a mitigating factor.
