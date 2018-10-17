Shaw (flu) will miss Wednesday's contest versus St. Louis, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

This will be the second game Shaw misses, as he continues working his way back from an illness. The rugged forward practiced Tuesday, giving his owners some hope that he'd be ready to go for Wednesday's game but it turns out he will not be able to answer the bell. Shaw's next opportunity for a return comes Saturday in Ottawa.

