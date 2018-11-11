Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Notches two goals in win over Knights
Shaw scored two goals on three shots while adding five hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Golden Knights.
The 27-year-old has added a physical element to the Max Domi-Jonathan Drouin line, and Shaw has been rewarded with three goals in his last two games. He still only has four goals and five points on the season, however, and his fantasy value is entirely dependent on his line placement.
