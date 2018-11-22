Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: On career-best scoring pace
Shaw dished out a pair of helpers in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to New Jersey.
Shaw set up a goal apiece by linemates Jonathan Drouin and Max Domi, accounting for all of Montreal's offense on the night. Though the hard-working winger has never previously reached the 40-point mark, he finds himself in the best fantasy situation of his career by virtue of skating alongside a pair of highly-skilled linemates. With 11 points through 18 games, Shaw's making the most of this opportunity thus far.
