Shaw scored the Canadiens' only goal on the power play Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Shaw has 18 points in 36 games, but he's been hot lately -- he has put up seven points, including four goals, in his last 10 games. Shaw is on pace for his first 40-point, 100-PIM season and there's real value in that in formats that still count sin-bin points.