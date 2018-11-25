Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: On score sheet again
Shaw assisted on a power-play goal and had two shots, one blocked shot, a minor penalty and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Boston.
Shaw helped complete Montreal's third-period comeback from a two-goal deficit, when he and teammate Kenny Agostino hounded the Bruins Matt Grzelcyk behind the net. Shaw eventually corralled the loose puck and fed Tomas Tatar for the game-tying goal, but the Habs later gave up a power-play goal for a regulation loss. The assist gives Shaw power-play points in two straight games and 11 points (six goals, five assists) over the last nine contests.
