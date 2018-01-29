Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Out 4-to-6 weeks
Shaw (lower body) will be held out 4-to-6 weeks, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
After already being absent since Jan. 15, Shaw will now be out until the end of February at the earliest. Although the 26-year-old has only posted 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) he's notched five power-play goals -- tied for second most on the team -- and Byron Froese should continue to skate in his absence.
