Shaw (lower body) will be held out 4-to-6 weeks, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After already being absent since Jan. 15, Shaw will now be out until the end of February at the earliest. Although the 26-year-old has only posted 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) he's notched five power-play goals -- tied for second most on the team -- and Byron Froese should continue to skate in his absence.