Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Out indefinitely
Shaw suffered a lower-body injury against the Bruins on Saturday and has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Shaw will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days, which effectively rules him out for at least the next four games -- although he could be out longer. With the center sidelined, the club claimed Logan Shaw off waivers in order to fill the middle of the lineup.
More News
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Pockets 10th goal Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Shunted to fourth line Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: On pace for 40-point seaosn•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Scores in Thursday's win•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Stays hot with two-point night•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Runs point streak to four•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...