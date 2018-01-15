Shaw suffered a lower-body injury against the Bruins on Saturday and has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Shaw will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days, which effectively rules him out for at least the next four games -- although he could be out longer. With the center sidelined, the club claimed Logan Shaw off waivers in order to fill the middle of the lineup.

