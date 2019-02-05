Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Out Tuesday
Shaw will not suit up in Tuesday's game against Anaheim.
Shaw was able to take part in Monday's practice, but coach Claude Julien and the team confirmed Tuesday that Shaw won't go against the Ducks. With fellow forward Paul Byron (forearm) dealing with injury as well, more opportunities could open up for Matthew Peca and Charles Hudon up front Tuesday.
