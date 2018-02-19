Shaw (lower body) has been ruled out of Tuesday's road contest against the Flyers.

Despite the encouraging news of Shaw practicing with his teammates Monday, the team deemed him not ready for its next game. The pesky forward is now set to miss his 16th consecutive tilt and will likely be spelled by Logan Shaw in the lineup Tuesday. Andrew Shaw typically plays a bottom-six role for the Habs, but his absence will continue to be felt with the man advantage, where the former Blackhawk has scored five of his 10 goals on the season.