Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Out Tuesday
Shaw (lower body) has been ruled out of Tuesday's road contest against the Flyers.
Despite the encouraging news of Shaw practicing with his teammates Monday, the team deemed him not ready for its next game. The pesky forward is now set to miss his 16th consecutive tilt and will likely be spelled by Logan Shaw in the lineup Tuesday. Andrew Shaw typically plays a bottom-six role for the Habs, but his absence will continue to be felt with the man advantage, where the former Blackhawk has scored five of his 10 goals on the season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...