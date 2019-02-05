Shaw (neck) took part in Monday's optional practice but may not be ready to play Tuesday against the Ducks, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Shaw said he's ready to go after participating in a second practice with contact, but it's up to others to decide if he can play Tuesday. "He hasn't got the green light yet," coach Claude Julien said. "Can he get it? I don't know. I think that's up to the medical staff and, obviously, I'll be questioning them and seeing where he is." Julien also alluded to Shaw's concussion history as a factor in the team's decision. With Paul Byron (forearm) expected to sit out Tuesday's game, there is an obvious opening in the lineup.