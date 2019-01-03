Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Placed on injured reserve
Shaw is dealing with a neck injury and has been designated from injured reserve, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Shaw's placement on injured reserve clears the way for Joel Armia (knee) to be activated ahead of Thursday's meeting with Vancouver. The 27-year-old Shaw will for sure miss the Habs' next three games, but with no official timeline for his recovery, it certainly could be longer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...