Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Pockets 10th goal Tuesday
Shaw scored a power-play goal and won 9-of-12 faceoffs over 15:05 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.
Shaw is currently skating on fourth line, but he remains a fixture on the power play and received a robust 5:13 of man-advantage ice time. The power-play goal was his team-high fifth of the season. With the Habs producing such little offense -- Shaw's scored two of the four goals during the team's current five-game losing streak -- the 26-year-old forward should be skating with more skilled forwards during even-strength situations. He's also been Montreal's best faceoff-man (55.9%), further supporting the notion that he should not be mired on the fourth line.
More News
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Shunted to fourth line Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: On pace for 40-point seaosn•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Scores in Thursday's win•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Stays hot with two-point night•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Runs point streak to four•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Snaps six-game scoreless drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...