Shaw scored a power-play goal and won 9-of-12 faceoffs over 15:05 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.

Shaw is currently skating on fourth line, but he remains a fixture on the power play and received a robust 5:13 of man-advantage ice time. The power-play goal was his team-high fifth of the season. With the Habs producing such little offense -- Shaw's scored two of the four goals during the team's current five-game losing streak -- the 26-year-old forward should be skating with more skilled forwards during even-strength situations. He's also been Montreal's best faceoff-man (55.9%), further supporting the notion that he should not be mired on the fourth line.