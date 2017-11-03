Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Pockets first of season
Shaw had a goal on three shots and had a hit over 17:06 of ice time in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Minnesota.
Shaw, who missed practice Wednesday because of the flu, went from his sick bed to the ice to score his first goal of the season. He's posted four points over the last five games as Shaw has clearly benefited from skating on a line with Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault. Will that continue? The Habs were pretty bad from goaltender on out Thursday, so we'd anticipate head coach Claude Julien shaking up his lines in advance of Saturday's road game in Winnipeg.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...