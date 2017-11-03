Shaw had a goal on three shots and had a hit over 17:06 of ice time in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Minnesota.

Shaw, who missed practice Wednesday because of the flu, went from his sick bed to the ice to score his first goal of the season. He's posted four points over the last five games as Shaw has clearly benefited from skating on a line with Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault. Will that continue? The Habs were pretty bad from goaltender on out Thursday, so we'd anticipate head coach Claude Julien shaking up his lines in advance of Saturday's road game in Winnipeg.