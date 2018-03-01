Shaw was held off the scoresheet in his return from injury against the Islanders on Wednesday.

Shaw's inability to tickle the twine certainly didn't come from lack of effort, as he registered four shots on goal while logging 13:00 of ice time. The center did get some time on the power play (0:21) and could see that role expanded in future contests. With his 19-game absence behind him, the 26-year-old will look to get his season back on track.