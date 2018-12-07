Shaw scored a goal on three shots and had three hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

Shaw's second-period goal turned out to be the game-winner for the Canadiens, who utterly dominated the Senators, out-shooting them 47-23. After a brief two-period sojourn to the third line during Montreal's previous game, Shaw returned to the team's most productive scoring line Thursday. And that's good news. Since joining the line with Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin, Shaw has 14 points (seven goal, seven assists) over the last 14 games, including an assist while skating on the third line. The 27-year-old forward is zeroing in on new career highs in scoring. He's also kept the dumb penalties to a minimum, picking up just two minor penalties during his time with Domi and Drouin.