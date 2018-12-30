Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Pots two in loss
Shaw scored on the power play and at even strength in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Lightning. He added four shots, one hit and a minor penalty over 17:19 of ice time.
Shaw bookended Montreal's scoring, batting home a rebound for the team's first goal and then scored the fifth goal on a one-timer off a feed from Artturi Lehkonen. Shaw has four points over the last four games, including three at even-strength while skating with new linemates.
