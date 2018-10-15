Shaw is questionable for Monday's game against the Red Wings with the flu, John Lu of TSN reports.

Matthew Peca was skating with Shaw's normal line during Monday morning's practice, while Shaw was absent. As such, it feels unlikely that the 27-year-old will be in the lineup against Detroit. Expect Peca to play, although neither of these two fourth-line forwards has much of a fantasy upside.

More News
Our Latest Stories