Shaw (undisclosed) said he will suit up for Thursday's home contest against the Wild.

A pesky agitator who sometimes doubles as a playmaker, Shaw has really turned it up a notch in the attacking zone by averaging one point over his last six games, a hot stretch that included five wins for the Habs. It appears safe to leave the Ontario native active in all fantasy leagues at this time.

