Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Rehab progressing well on knee
Shaw seems to be progressing from the knee injury he suffered at the end of last season and could be back in the lineup in late October, according to the Montreal Gazette.
Shaw tweeted out appreciation for those who helped in his rehabilitation program and seemed optimistic about his return. The 27-year-old center sustained both a concussion and knee injury that required surgery late in the season, and the expectations were for him to miss at least six months from his surgery on April 25. With his rehab stint going well, Shaw will likely be on the ice before six months is up, helping the Canadiens fill out their weak center corps.
