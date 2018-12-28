Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Rejoins team
Shaw (personal) is back with the team and is expected to be in the lineup against Florida on Friday, NHL.com reports.
Shaw missed practice Thursday for a family matter, but is with the team for its three-game road trip. The center is stuck in a five-game goalless streak, despite logging 17:41 of ice time per game during that stretch which includes 2:53 on the power play. Even though he is slumping, the Ontario native should continue to play big minutes.
