Shaw had three shots, three hits and a 10-minute misconduct penalty over 12:12 of ice time in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Kings.

Shaw was the lone Canadien to get a puck past Kings goalie Jack Campbell, but the score was reversed on a challenge for goalie interference. It would have been the second of the season for Shaw, who is being brought along slowly on the fourth line after coming back from knee surgery a couple of weeks ahead of schedule. He's averaging three fewer minutes per game through the first three games relative to last season; however, the 27-year-old forward is averaging a career-high 2:52 of power-play ice time.