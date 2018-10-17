Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Returns to practice
Shaw (flu) was back on the ice Tuesday after missing Monday's win over the Red Wings, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Shaw skated on the fifth practice line but should be on the fourth line if he's ready to go Wednesday against the Blues.
