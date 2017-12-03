Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Runs point streak to four
Shaw scored a goal on two shots and had a forward-high 19:29 of ice time in Saturday's 10-1 win over Detroit.
Shaw ran his point streak to four games and has goals in three of them. The 26-year-old forward has managed to corral the instinct to take bad penalties, which has led to an increase in playing time -- both at even strength and the power play -- and scoring opportunities.
More News
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Snaps six-game scoreless drought•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Career season could be on tap•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Ready to go Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Questionable against Wild•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Two power-play goals•
-
Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Pockets first of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...