Shaw scored a goal on two shots and had a forward-high 19:29 of ice time in Saturday's 10-1 win over Detroit.

Shaw ran his point streak to four games and has goals in three of them. The 26-year-old forward has managed to corral the instinct to take bad penalties, which has led to an increase in playing time -- both at even strength and the power play -- and scoring opportunities.

