Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Scores in Thursday's win
Shaw scored a goal on four shots and had two hits over a forward-high 18:01 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 overtime victory in over New Jersey.
Shaw parked himself in front of the net and redirected a Jordie Benn blast past Devils goalie Corey Schneider, giving him four goals and three assists over the last eight games. Much of the agitating forward's value in previous seasons has been tied to PIM and hits, but the numbers suggest Shaw's been less of an agitator in 2017-18 relative to last season, his first with the Habs. He's averaging fewer PIM and hits per game this season, while his scoring pace has ticked up.
