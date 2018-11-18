Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Scoring streak now at five games
Shaw scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Canucks.
He has real chemistry with Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin, and it has delivered a five-game, seven-point streak that includes five goals. Check your wire. Shaw is lurking out there in far too many leagues. He shouldn't be.
