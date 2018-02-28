Shaw (lower body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Islanders, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Shaw has been absent since Jan. 15 while recovering from the injury, missing Montreal's last 19 games. Though the Habs have struggled this season, Shaw's been productive when he's been healthy, scoring 10 goals and 19 points in 43 games. Shaw should provide a boost to Montreal's power play upon returning, having already bagged a career-high five power-play goals in 2017-18. Expect Shaw to skate on the team's fourth line along with Nikita Scherbak and Byron Froese during even-strength play.