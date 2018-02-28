Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Set for action Wednesday
Shaw (lower body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Islanders, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Shaw has been absent since Jan. 15 while recovering from the injury, missing Montreal's last 19 games. Though the Habs have struggled this season, Shaw's been productive when he's been healthy, scoring 10 goals and 19 points in 43 games. Shaw should provide a boost to Montreal's power play upon returning, having already bagged a career-high five power-play goals in 2017-18. Expect Shaw to skate on the team's fourth line along with Nikita Scherbak and Byron Froese during even-strength play.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...