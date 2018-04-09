Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Set for surgery
Shaw will undergo knee surgery, the team announced Monday.
Shaw missed the closing 12 outings of the year and will go under the knife to begin his offseason program. The center should be ready for the start of training camp, although fantasy owners will want to monitor his status leading up to the 2018-19 campaign. If he can stay healthy next year, the 26-year-old should be capable of getting back to the 30-point mark again -- although he hasn't crossed that threshold since 2015-16.
