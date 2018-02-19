Shaw (lower body) will join his teammates for Monday's practice session.

Shaw's return to practice -- along with Nikita Scherbak's demotion to the minors -- bodes well for his reintroduction to the lineup against the Flyers on Tuesday. The Ontario native missed the Habs' previous 15 outings due to his lower-body injury. Once given the green light, the natural center could challenge for the 30-point mark -- a threshold he's reached twice in his career.