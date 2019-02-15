Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Sets up lone goal
Shaw had an assist and fired one shot on goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Nashville.
Shaw and Tomas Tatar worked a nifty give-and-go to set up Tatar's 18th goal of the season, which briefly tied the game in the third period. He has points in both games since returning from a 15-game absence due to a neck injury and made the scoresheet in 12 of his last 16. An improved supporting cast in Montreal has led Shaw's best season in terms of offensive output. The 27-year-old forward is averaging a career-best .71 points per game (27 points, 38 games), putting him on schedule to beat the 39 points he scored in 2013 as a member of the Blackhawks. He's still abrasive but has adjusted his game since his first year with the Canadiens. No longer recklessly throwing his body around nor taking dumb penalties, Shaw is taking advantage of extra ice time to give Montreal scoring depth.
