Shaw was given 12:51 of ice time in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Panthers.

Shaw has been a mainstay in the top-six, but was moved to fourth-line center Saturday, when he skated most of his shifts with Daniel Carr and Byron Froese. The 26-year-old forward has averaged a career-high 16:21 TOI this season, however, no reason was presented as to why Saturday's playing time was the second fewest among the forwards. We presume it's head coach Claude Julien trying different combinations to break the team's scoring funk -- Montreal's scored two goals in the last three games -- but the coach's distribution of playing time can be head scratching. Brendan Gallagher, Montreal's leading scorer, played just 12:54, less TOI than all but Shaw and Carr.