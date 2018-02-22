Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Skips practice Wednesday
Shaw (lower body) did not practice Wednesday because of the flu, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Shaw has been dealing with a lower-body injury, but recently returned to practice and is nearing a return. The flu bug may delay his eventual return, which was expected to happen early next week.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...