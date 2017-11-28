Shaw scored an empty-net goal, registered two shots and threw three body checks during Monday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

This was Shaw's first point in six games, which is frustrating because he had collected four goals and three assists through the prior eight outings. The gritty winger is up to a respectable five goals and 10 points through 25 games for the campaign, but with a minus-10 rating, he's struggling to significantly tilt the fantasy scales in any one category. Considering his underwhelming offensive track record, it's probably best to leave Shaw to the deepest settings or formats weighing PIM and hits heavily.