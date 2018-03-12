Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Status up in the air Monday
Shaw (undisclosed) is a game-time decision Monday against the Blue Jackets.
While we don't know what Shaw's issue is, recently he missed 19 games with a lower-body injury. He's played in six contests since returning, but that recent issue is still reason for extra concern. It sounds like we won't know for sure about Shaw until close to game time, so be prepared to look elsewhere for your fantasy needs.
