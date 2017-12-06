Shaw collected two assists during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis.

The feisty winger now has three goals and three assists during a five-game point streak and is up to a respectable 15 points for the campaign. Shaw's fantasy value still relies on his contributions in the PIM and hit columns, and he offers respectable value in deeper settings because of his cross-category profile. However, it's important to remember that Shaw has a single 20-goal showing on his resume and has never hit the 40-point mark.