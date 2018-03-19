Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Still dealing with knee injury
Shaw appears to have reinjured his knee, which is why he has missed the Habs' prior two outings, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Shaw will miss his third straight contest due to his knee problem Monday versus Florida and it's unclear when he might be available to return. With the season all but over, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Montreal shut the center down, rather than have him push through what has been a lingering problem. Michael McCarron and Byron Froese figure to split duties on the Habs' fourth line with Shaw sidelined.
