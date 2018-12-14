Shaw scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Shaw is on a roll in the month of December, having hit the scoresheet in six straight games, posting two goals and four assists during that run. He has 19 points over 28 games, putting him on the cusp of surpassing last year's 20 points, which took him 51 games to produce. That surge in offense is clearly the result of skating on Montreal's most proficient line, along with Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin, who assisted on Shaw's goal Thursday.