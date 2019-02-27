Shaw put on an offensive clinic Tuesday, scoring three goals in an 8-1 win over the Red Wings.

Shaw's first of the night came off a great pass from Max Domi which gave Montreal a 2-0 lead early in the second period. The rugged winger scored his second before the end of the second and finished off his first career hat trick with a goal in the latter stages of the third period. Since returning from a 15-game absence due to a neck injury, Shaw has nine points in nine contests. On the season, the 27-year-old has scored 16 times and recorded 33 points in 45 games.