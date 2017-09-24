Shaw (neck) returned to practice Sunday, despite head coach Claude Julien stating that it was "far from guaranteed" the player would be ready for practice Monday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

Sunday marked Shaw's first time practicing with teammates since Tuesday, as he's been dealing with soreness in his neck. Shaw's status for Monday's preseason contest against Toronto is unknown, though it wouldn't be surprising to see Montreal err on the side of caution and hold the player out until Wednesday's game, which is also against Toronto.