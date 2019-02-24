Shaw scored a goal and a power-play assist in a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring and then posted an assist for his second multi-point game of the month. With 13 goals and 30 points in 43 games, this is already Shaw's best season since joining the Canadiens before 2016-17. He's on pace for his most goals since 2013-14 and a career-high in points.