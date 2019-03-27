Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Two more points in home win
Shaw tallied a pair of helpers in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Florida.
Shaw's 2018-19 campaign has been one that's seen him find the scoresheet more than he ever has before. The two assists give him six points in his last five games, and for the season, the rugged forward is up to 42 points in 58 appearances.
