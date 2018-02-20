Coach Claude Julien said Shaw (lower body) is unlikely to play before next Monday's trade deadline, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Shaw, who has missed 15 games due to the injury, returned to practice this week and was ruled out of Tuesday's road game in Philadelphia. When the Canadiens sent Nikita Scherbak down to AHL Laval, that fueled speculation that Shaw was nearing a return, but apparently we'll have to wait until next week.