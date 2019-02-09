Shaw (neck) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Maple Leafs, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Shaw, who has been activated from injured reserve, worked on both the second line and power-play unit, so it appears he'll be thrown directly into a prominent role. Shaw has pieced together one of the better seasons of his career to date, collecting 11 goals and 13 assists through 36 games. The rates would put him on pace for career highs in both categories, but the missed time could cost him the opportunity.