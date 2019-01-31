Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Won't be ready Saturday
Shaw (neck) will not play Saturday versus the Devils, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
While Shaw will miss the next game, he's making notable progress based on Lu adding that the pivot logged his first full practice Thursday. One of the grittiest players the league has to offer, Shaw has otherwise enjoyed a spectacular campaign, marked by a points-per-60-minutes value of 2.6 -- that would be a career high if he can sustain the lofty production.
