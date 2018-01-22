Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Won't return before All-Star break
Shaw (lower body) will remain sidelined through the NHL All-Star break.
This news rules Shaw out for the Habs' next two outings and will bring his missed game total up to six, although it could still be longer. The natural center tallied a single point in his previous seven outings prior to getting hurt. If he can get healthy soon, and shake off his recent slump, the 26-year-old still should be able to top his 2016-17 numbers (10 goals and 17 helpers).
