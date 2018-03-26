Shaw (knee) will not suit up in the Habs' final six games of the 2017-18 campaign, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shaw made a brief eight-game appearance in the lineup in the first half of March, but has missed a combined 25 games due to injury this year. In his limited outings (51), the center notched 10 goals, 10 assists and 94 shots. Considering he hasn't played more than 68 games in two straight seasons, fantasy owners will certainly want to consider his health heading into the 2018-19 campaign.