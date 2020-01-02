Ottawa traded Sturtz and a fifth-round selection to the Canadiens in exchange for Mike Reilly on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Still on his entry-level deal, Sturtz hasn't really developed into much in the minors, appearing in no more than 15 games in either of the last two years and 14 thus far in 2019-20. He will look to regain some value with his new organization, though it's unlikely the 25-year-old will have much fantasy value anytime soon.